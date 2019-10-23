New sidewalks planned outside Battle High School

New walkways near Battle high school

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Engineers from the City of Columbia are looking into the cost of building a sidewalk that would lead up to Battle High School.

"We look at all the trees that we're going to need to be clearing, inlets for the drainage, and then just looking at the layout of the sidewalk that we'll want to put in," Columbia Public Works engineer Elizabeth Farr said.

Officials said they are looking into building a sidewalk from Demaret Drive to the roundabout at Battle Avenue and East St. Charles Road.

Farr said the design will follow Americans with Disabilities Act standards, with a 6-foot width on the eastern end of the sidewalk. The width will require removal of several trees, she said.

"With the golf course right here they're wanting to keep as many trees as we can," Farr said.

The city will bring in surveyors to look at the location after they arrive at a cost estimate. Public Works spokesman Barry Dalton said the project will also require agreements with Columbia Public Schools and the Boone County government for funding.

