New south Columbia roundabout may open ahead of schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Work on a new roundabout in south Columbia may wrap up ahead of schedule.

According to a post on the Public Works Department Facebook page, the roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road is about 75% finished.

The post said the contractor believes the opening date could be between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1, weather permitting. Officials emphasized this timeline could change.

Crews still need to work on street lighting, sidewalks, landscaping and then finishing striping and signage.

The project was originally estimated to take 150 days, expected to be done in the winter.

Construction updates and more information about the project can be found here.