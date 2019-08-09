Nicole Galloway files committee paperwork for 2020 governor run

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed a statement of committee organization with the Missouri Ethics Commission on Thursday, marking another step toward her potential run for governor in 2020.

The committee, which is called Nicole Galloway for Missouri, was filed for the position of governor in the Aug. 4, 2020 election.

The 37-year-old Galloway, a Democrat, narrowly won a four-year term as auditor in November after being appointed to the post in 2015. Before that she was treasurer of Boone County. She would be the first woman elected governor in Missouri.

Current Gov. Mike Parson, former Gov. Eric Greitens and Eric Morrison all have active committees for the position of governor in the 2020 election. Potential candidates cannot formally file for candidacy until Feb. 25, 2020.