No injuries in Columbia morning house fire

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 07:31 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 11:50 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Fire Department crews were working a house fire in the 1000 block of Hardin Street on Wednesday morning. 

Crews responded just after 7 a.m.

 

No one was hurt in the fire, and fire officials were still investigating the fire at the time. The person who lived in the home was not there when the fire broke out.

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

 

