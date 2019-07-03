No injuries in Columbia morning house fire

The Columbia Fire Department responds to a structure fire on Hardin Street on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. [Source: CFD ]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Fire Department crews were working a house fire in the 1000 block of Hardin Street on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded just after 7 a.m.

A viewer sends footage of a house fire in Columbia on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

No one was hurt in the fire, and fire officials were still investigating the fire at the time. The person who lived in the home was not there when the fire broke out.

