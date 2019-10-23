SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

No injuries reported after north Columbia fire

Investigators working to find out cause

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 08:17 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:46 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No injuries were reported after Columbia firefighters responded to a fire in north Columbia on Tuesday night.

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted around 7:30 p.m. that crews were on scene at the 2000 block of Sunflower Street.

 

 

Fire officials said a resident reported seeing smoke inside a home on the street. The citizen reported to emergency crews that they opened their door, saw the smoke and called 911.

CFD said firefighters arrived to Sunflower just before 7 p.m. Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.

