No injuries reported after north Columbia fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No injuries were reported after Columbia firefighters responded to a fire in north Columbia on Tuesday night.

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted around 7:30 p.m. that crews were on scene at the 2000 block of Sunflower Street.

Fire officials said a resident reported seeing smoke inside a home on the street. The citizen reported to emergency crews that they opened their door, saw the smoke and called 911.

CFD said firefighters arrived to Sunflower just before 7 p.m. Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.