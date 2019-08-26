SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

No injuries reported in Blair Oaks bus crash

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 05:05 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:08 PM CDT

WARDSVILLE, Mo. - No one was injured when a passenger vehicle hit a Blair Oaks School District bus Monday afternoon.

Blair Oaks Superintendent Jim Jones wrote in a Twitter post that a passenger vehicle backed into a bus operated for the school district by D&K Bus Service on Friendship Road at Pebble Creek Drive in Wardsville.

 

 

Jones wrote that none of the 13 Blair Oaks students on board reported injuries. Jones later said the bus also carried three St. Stanislaus students. The students were taken home in another bus, the district said.

 

 

