No injuries reported in Blair Oaks bus crash

WARDSVILLE, Mo. - No one was injured when a passenger vehicle hit a Blair Oaks School District bus Monday afternoon.

Blair Oaks Superintendent Jim Jones wrote in a Twitter post that a passenger vehicle backed into a bus operated for the school district by D&K Bus Service on Friendship Road at Pebble Creek Drive in Wardsville.

Bus operated by D&K Bus Service for the Blair Oaks R-II School District was backed into by a passenger vehicle while on Friendship Road at Pebble Creek Drive in Wardsville. 13 students were onboard. No injures reported. Students have been transferred to another bus. — Jim Jones (@JonesJim8) August 26, 2019

Jones wrote that none of the 13 Blair Oaks students on board reported injuries. Jones later said the bus also carried three St. Stanislaus students. The students were taken home in another bus, the district said.