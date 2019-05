A vehicle sits next to a building after it backed into the structure Friday, May 10, 2019, on East Green Meadows Road.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No one was hurt when a vehicle backed into a building Friday in south Columbia.

A hole was left in the corner of the brick building in the 100 block of East Green Meadows Drive after the driver, who lives at the apartment complex, backed his car into it, Tracy Gray of the Columbia Fire Department said. Building inspectors were being called to the scene.

The driver refused medical treatment.