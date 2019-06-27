SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

No one hurt after Hot Pockets block parts of Interstate 70

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 12:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 02:53 PM CDT

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - No one is hurt after Hot Pockets blocked parts of Interstate 70 Thursday morning west of Columbia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Twitter the right westbound lane of the interstate, near Sweet Springs, was blocked by the frozen foods after a semi-truck flipped over. 

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in this crash. 

Troopers asked drivers passing the crash not to take the Hot Pockets.

