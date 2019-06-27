No one hurt after Hot Pockets block parts of Interstate 70

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - No one is hurt after Hot Pockets blocked parts of Interstate 70 Thursday morning west of Columbia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Twitter the right westbound lane of the interstate, near Sweet Springs, was blocked by the frozen foods after a semi-truck flipped over.

The right lane of WB I-70 at the 65.4 MM in Saline County due overturned Tractor Trailer! No injuries & use caution! Even if you have the munchies you can’t have the hot pockets!!! #SlowYourRoll #DriveSafe #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/32nzVboI5O — MSHP Troop A (@ MSHPTrooperA ) June 27, 2019

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in this crash.

Troopers asked drivers passing the crash not to take the Hot Pockets.