Nobody hurt when truck pulling carnival ride crashes in Jefferson City

Courtesy: Carl Johnson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Nobody was hurt when a pickup truck pulling a carnival ride crashed in Jefferson City.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 50 and Monroe Street.

Police said the driver, Paul Smith Sr., 52, and his passenger, Paul Smith Jr., 15, both of Tampa, Florida, crashed after a brake issue with the truck.

According to police, the truck went across the intersection and down a hill after Smith avoided stopped traffic on Highway 50.

Police said both Smiths were wearing seat belts.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed for about two hours while crews removed the vehicle and carnival slide.