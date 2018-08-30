Nonprofit organization arguing to not have financial records released

Cole County Courthouse

Cole County Courthouse

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Attorneys for the nonprofit organization, A New Missouri, are set to be in court Thursday arguing to not have their financial records looked at.

Elad Gross, a former assistant attorney general of Missouri, filed the lawsuit seeking more records regarding the nonprofit group that is famously known for its affiliation with former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens has been criticized for his connection to the organization, which was founded last year to support Greitens and his agenda.

Attorneys representing A New Missouri recently filed a motion with the court to "bar any discovery under after the court rules on defendants' (A New Missouri) pending motion to dismiss and striking the plantiff's (Gross) deposition notices and requests for production of documents in their entirety."

A New Missouri wants a judge to dismiss the lawsuit that demands records from the group. Catherine Hanaway, an attorney who represents the group, filed the dismissal motion mid-August.

Gross is also requesting a judge allow depositions with Michael Adams, Jeff Stuerman and Robin Simpson, who are board members of A New Missouri.

Gross told ABC 17 News, he sunshine requested "the Office of Missouri Governor and any communications since 2017 between office staff and/or the governor and 27 individuals and corporations connected with the dark money scheme in Missouri."

The court hearing is scheduled to happen at 10:30 a.m. in Cole County.