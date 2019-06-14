SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Office of Administration ends free rides, bus shuttle service for state employees

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 02:35 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Free rides and shuttle service for State of Missouri employees through JEFFTRAN will end Friday as floodwaters recede. 

The Missouri Office of Administration had used the public transit system to get workers to the state Capitol complex since May 28 after floodwaters covered several parking lots. 

Lot 7 near Highway 63 and Broadway Street and Lot 12 near West Main Street and Missouri Boulevard are still partially underwater. 

The Office of Administration said several spots are expected to be open in those lots. 

Parking in St. Peter's Catholic Church lower parking lot is also still open to state employees. 

Anyone with questions can call the Office of Administration's Division of Facilities Management, Design and Construction at 573-751-3339.

