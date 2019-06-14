JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Free rides and shuttle service for State of Missouri employees through JEFFTRAN will end Friday as floodwaters recede.

The Missouri Office of Administration had used the public transit system to get workers to the state Capitol complex since May 28 after floodwaters covered several parking lots.

JEFFTRAN bus shuttle & free rides for @MoGov team members in #JCMO will end after today. Thank you to our team members for their cooperation and patience. We're also appreciative to JEFFTRAN for its transportation support.



RELEASE: https://t.co/mBkvmhgn4L — Missouri OA (@MissouriOA) June 14, 2019

Lot 7 near Highway 63 and Broadway Street and Lot 12 near West Main Street and Missouri Boulevard are still partially underwater.

The Office of Administration said several spots are expected to be open in those lots.

Parking in St. Peter's Catholic Church lower parking lot is also still open to state employees.

Anyone with questions can call the Office of Administration's Division of Facilities Management, Design and Construction at 573-751-3339.