SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Officer hurt in early morning narcotics investigation

At least one in custody

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 02:48 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:40 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Police took at least one person into custody Friday morning in connection with a narcotics investigation. 

Police were called to The Pointe apartment complex on Rock Quarry Road around 2 a.m. after a complaint call.

Police said when they arrived on scene, a man and woman were inside a vehicle, then the man fled, which led to a short chase on foot.

The chase ended near Rock Quarry Road and Grindstone Parkway near Cedar Drive Mobile Court.

The officer suffered cuts to the arm, leg and hand, said CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts. 

On scene investigators said officers found methamphetamine during their investigation. It's unclear how much meth police found.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday June 14 Afternoon Weather Video

    Friday June 14 Afternoon Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos