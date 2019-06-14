Officer hurt in early morning narcotics investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Police took at least one person into custody Friday morning in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Police were called to The Pointe apartment complex on Rock Quarry Road around 2 a.m. after a complaint call.

Police said when they arrived on scene, a man and woman were inside a vehicle, then the man fled, which led to a short chase on foot.

The chase ended near Rock Quarry Road and Grindstone Parkway near Cedar Drive Mobile Court.

The officer suffered cuts to the arm, leg and hand, said CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts.

On scene investigators said officers found methamphetamine during their investigation. It's unclear how much meth police found.

