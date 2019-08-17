Officer in hospital after standoff

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding two law enforcement officers has surrendered, according to the Associated Press.

The AP said the surrender comes after a seven-hour standoff.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted around 5 p.m. Friday that the standoff had ended.

According to the AP, Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the standoff began when gunfire erupted after two troopers and a Carter County deputy approached a home to serve an eviction notice.

The AP said the deputy was hit in the leg, groin and chest. He was pulled to safety by one of the troopers and flown to St. Louis for treatment.

The other trooper was shot in the shoulder, but had on a bulletproof best. He was released from the hospital, according to the AP.