Officials discuss Jefferson City flooding

Waters rise at Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City and Cole County officials met Wednesday morning to discuss the threat posed by expected historic flooding on the Missouri River.

The Missouri River is expected to crest later this week at more than 32 feet, which is more than two feet higher than the protection afforded by the Capitol View levee. The crest would be among the 10 highest ever recorded.

Officials said Tuesday they were preparing for the flooding by moving equipment out of the path of floodwaters, evacuating the airport and warning residents with property in low-lying areas. The Salute to Veterans Air Show scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the airport has been canceled because of the floodwaters.

A dozen local roads were closed by floodwaters Wednesday in Jefferson City:

North Branch Road

Loesch Road

Bainer Road

Waterford Road

Murphys Ford Road

Meadowsford Road

East Lohman Road

Engineers Road

Railroad Street

Water Street

Vaughn Ford Road

East Cole Junction

Flooding has also closed several state highways, including Highway 179 at Sandy Hook and Highway 94 near Portland.

Two Boone County roads, Smith Hatchery Road and South Rippeto Road, were also closed because of flooding, according to the county's road closures list.