Officials release names of man and child found dead in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a child and man who were found dead in Gasconade County on Monday night were both from Belle.

Bentlee J. Turner, 4, and Monty J. Barton, 37, were found dead near Barton's vehicle Monday night by Valentine Ford Road, west of Route A, according to a news release from the MSHP.

The MSHP originally responded to a call of a missing child in Belle. The child had reportedly been with the Barton, who was a family friend, since the morning hours of Sunday.

Autopsies will be conducted at University Hospital in Columbia on Thursday, the release said.

The MSHP is still investigating the incident.