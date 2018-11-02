Officials report no Trump rally security problems

President Trump in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Multiple local law enforcement agencies helped with security efforts for President Donald Trump's rally at the Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ashland and Columbia police departments helped with security at the packed event, under the guidance of the Secret Service.

Besides traffic and parking challenges, no major incidents were reported, said city of Columbia spokesman Steve Sapp.

Boone County Sheriff's Department Det. Tom O'Sullivan said the event went successfully without any major problems. O'Sullivan said the rally's location at the airport helped security efforts run smoothly.

"It's much easier when you're not moving the President of the United States away from a secure facility," O'Sullivan said.

He said having a motorcade through the city would have created many more challenges to security efforts.

Columbia Police Department staffing costs for the rally will be available after the current payroll period is processed, Sapp said.

On Friday crews were cleaning up the scene and taking down metal detectors, security tape and tents that lined the area outside the hangar where Trump stumped for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. The ground was littered with abandoned umbrellas and other items that were prohibited at the rally.

Cleanup crews said the work was progressing without any issues.