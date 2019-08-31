Ole Miss student indicted in killing of Missouri woman

Lafayette County Sheriff via CNN Brandon Theesfeld is charged with murder in the death of Ally Kostial .

OXFORD, Miss. - A University of Mississippi student has been indicted for capital murder in the killing of a fellow student.

Brandon Theesfeld, of Fort Worth, Texas, is accused of kidnapping and killing Alexandria "Ally" Kostial, of Kirkwood, Missouri.

Kostial's body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 miles from the university campus. Theesfeld was arrested July 22.



Defense attorney Tony Farese told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Theesfeld denies his involvement in Kostial's death and will maintain his plea of not guilty when he's arraigned.



Theesfeld has been suspended by the university.

He's jailed without bail.