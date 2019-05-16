One adult, four children killed in crash on Highway 54

Miller County crash on 54

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Five people died in a single vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Miller County on Wednesday night, according to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troop F confirmed in a tweet that one adult and four children died in the crash.

#MillerCounty - US 54 Final Update:



Family has been notified. This single vehicle crash resulted in one adult & four children being killed. Preliminary details will be released in our online crash reports.



We offer our sincere condolences to everyone affected by this incident. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 16, 2019

Radiance Wright, 30, of Columbia; Patience Horton, 3, of Columbia; Arleone Horton, 4, of Columbia; Byra Brown, 7 months, of Columbia; and Rondrea Anderson, whose age is unknown, were all killed in the crash.

Wright traveled off of the left side of the road, and the car flipped multiple times, according to the MSHP crash report. The car then went into the eastbound lanes and came to a rest upright.

Crews shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 between Highway 52 and Highway 87.

Troopers were directing drivers to Highway 52.

According to the MoDOT map, the crash was reported at 7:55 p.m.

Troopers said the vehicle was removed around 10 p.m. and crews were starting to clean up the road. The highway completely reopened around 10:30 p.m.

