One arrest in five Columbia killings over eight days

Police rope off crime scene at Rice Road and McKee Street in east Columbia after a shooting early Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police have made one arrest in a spate of shootings that claimed five lives in eight days.

Officers on Friday arrested Michael Leon Anderson III, 28, of Columbia, in the Sept. 14 shooting death of E'quan Spain, 19. Police said in a probable cause statement that Anderson accidentally shot Spain while they were firing at another vehicle from the Dodge they were riding in. He was jailed Monday on no bond on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Spain's killing was one of two at the beginning of a string of fatal shootings. Nadria Wright, an 18-year-old Columbia College student, died in a separate shooting the same night. The latest deaths were recorded early Sunday, when Antonio Houston, 36, and Danielle Marine, 33, were found shot on the lawn of a northeast Columbia residence.

The Columbia Police Department said no one was available for an interview with ABC 17 News on Monday.

Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president of activist group Race Matters, Friends, said a community conversation about the violence needs to take place.

Wilson-Kleekamp said police are not necessarily the problem. She said she understands police may have their hand full.

"I think it's productive to be out in front when you have, or even don't have, the answers to let the people know that you are engaged and you are trying to let the people know what's going on," she said.