One arrested after Monday night shooting

One person charged in I70 shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting Monday night that injured two people on Interstate 70.

In a news release, police said Demetrius L. Shaw, 18, of Columbia was arrested Monday night for his alleged role in the shooting. He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree child endangerment, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Shaw fired from his vehicle at another vehicle on I-70 near Stadium Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Two people, one adult and one child, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and they were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The Columbia Police Department said the Shaw and the victims appeared to know each other, so the shooting was not random.

Officers were still investigating the incident Tuesday and are looking for additional suspects, police said.

Shaw was involved in another Boone County shooting in 2017.

According to court documents, Shaw shot into the living room of a home on West Bethany Dr. in October 2017, hitting a 17-year-old in the head. The teen suffered serious injuries.

Shaw pleaded guilty to that shooting and was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. There was a suspended execution of sentence in that case, so Shaw was serving probation Monday night. With a suspended execution of sentence, if Shaw violates his probation, he will have to serve the prison sentence.

It was not clear Tuesday if that sentence would be carried out.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misspelled Demetrius Shaw's name, relying on a Columbia Police Department news release.