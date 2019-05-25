One arrested during curfew hours in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - One person was arrested, and police made contact with 15 people in the restricted area during the curfew hours overnight on Thursday, said Lt. David Williams with the Jefferson City Police Department.

Lt. Williams said the person arrested was in the restricted area during the curfew hours of 9 p.m. Thursday night to 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The curfew issued in Jefferson City lifted at 5 a.m. Friday. However, according to a proclamation, the curfew can be re-issued until Tuesday.

The curfew affects areas from Stadium Boulevard to the Missouri River between Lafayette Street and Madison Street.

Lt. Williams said said as of Friday morning, it is not in effect for any other night.

However, the emergency declaration said the curfew can be reinstated by the chief of police's discretion.

The curfew will expire indefinitely on Tuesday at 5 a.m., unless another emergency declaration is put into place.

ABC 17 News is working to find out who was arrested.