HOWARD COUNTY, Mo.- - One person is dead after a crash in Howard County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, it happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, when 45-year-old Michael Fuemeller failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road.

Fuemeller was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the fourth fatality for Troop F in June and the 26th in 2019.