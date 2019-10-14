One dead after crash on Highway E in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - Troopers investigated a fatal crash in Maries County early Saturday morning.

A Ford Mustang carrying one driver and two passengers skidded off the side of Highway E, south of County Road 538, around 3:15 in the morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The vehicle went airborne and struck several trees before falling on its roof. One passenger, 25 year-old Brennan Kristek of Waynesville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was transported to University Hospital by Phelps Air in serious condition, according to the report.

The driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Later in the same day, troopers investigated to another fatal crash in Cooper County that killed one and injured four others.