One dead in Callaway County crash

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 10:00 AM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 10:26 AM CST

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - One person died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Callaway County on Thursday night.

According to the crash report, the vehicles were traveling along westbound Highway 54 when the driver of a blue Ford Escape slowed to make an improper left turn. This caused the vehicle traveling behind the Escape to hit the vehicle.

Charles C. Eichholza, 82, of Westphalia, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, died at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City Thursday night. 

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story misstated where the crash happened. It has since been corrected.

