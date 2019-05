A Boone County deputy's patrol vehicle blocks the scene of a crash on New Haven Road that killed one person Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - One person is dead after a vehicle went into a creek southeast of Columbia.

First responders were called to the crash on New Haven Road between Rolling Hills and Olivet roads at about 5 p.m. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said one person was killed when a vehicle went into a creek.

