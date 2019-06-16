One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a crash in Morgan County.

Penny Houston and Billy Scrivner were driving on Highway 52 when an issue with their car caused it to cross the center line.

The car rolled several times, killing Scrivner.

Houston was taken to Capital Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, this is Troop F's sixth fatality in June and the 28th for the year.