SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash

Car rolled several times on Highway 52

By:

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 11:35 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 11:35 AM CDT

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a crash in Morgan County.

Penny Houston and Billy Scrivner were driving on Highway 52 when an issue with their car caused it to cross the center line.

The car rolled several times, killing Scrivner. 

Houston was taken to Capital Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, this is Troop F's sixth fatality in June and the 28th for the year.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday June 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Monday June 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos