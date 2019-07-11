One dog killed, two others rescued from Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A dog was killed Thursday in a Jefferson City house fire, according to firefighters.

The Jefferson City Fire Department said its crews responded to the home in the 900 block of Monroe Street around 6:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved.

The blaze was put out by firefighters who attacked it from inside the home.

Three dogs were found in the house.

One of the animals died of smoke inhalation despite efforts by crews to save the dog's life.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

According to investigators, the fire was caused when someone who smokes threw improperly put out items into the trash.

The Jefferson City Police Department, Jefferson City Animal Shelter and Cole County Emergency Medical Services helped firefighters.