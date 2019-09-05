One in critical condition after deadly Cole County crash

Head on crash in Cole County leaves two dead

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Two people died and four others were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Cole County Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened Tuesday at 8:59 p.m. on Route B near Clover Hill Lane.

Online crash reports said 19-year-old Sydney Shrag and 21-year-old Damani Winters were killed, after their vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on. 20-year-old Anthony Bertucci was in the same vehicle and was flown to University Hospital in serious condition.

51-year-old Aaron Hauzer, 46-year-old Twila Hauzer, and 67-year-old Bobbie Wilfawn were all taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials with University Hospital said Wilfawn was in critical condition, Bertucci was in serious condition, Aaron Hauzer was in serious condition and Twila Hauzer was in fair condition.

Both Shrag and Winters were pronounced dead on scene by the Cole County Coroner.

You can find a link to Damani Winters' go fund me page here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-damani-winter039s?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1Nw2ImTI2wTvYrVcyA9qPucrcFGQH1cOTHE8MuTdJSI01l0YqHCRtuU9k