One injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Photo from Missouri State Highway Patrol

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - UPDATE: One person is suffered serious injuries after a boat crash Wednesday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened when a boat struck a dock and another unoccupied boat. The first boat went partially through the roof of the dock.

Rick Hansen, 66, of Iowa was the only person involved in the crash.

He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital before he was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Hansen was in fair condition.

ORIGINAL: The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troop F tweeted that a boat struck a dock near the 28 mile marker in Osage Beach.

Troopers said one person was injured, but was talking and alert.

The patrol said it will release a report on the incident.