One injured in Jefferson City rollover crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Cole County man was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in northeastern Jefferson City Monday morning.

Jefferson City police said Tracy Hubbard, 62, of Centertown, was involved in a crash at the 800 block of Highway 179 before 10 a.m. A police incident report showed Hubbard was heading southbound on Highway 179 when his truck went off the side of the road and crashed into several small trees, then hit a rocky area.

Officers said Hubbard was taken by emergency responders to a local hospital. The incident report showed he had moderate injuries.

Police said Hubbard admitted he may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. Officers reported Hubbard told officers he was fatigued after the crash.