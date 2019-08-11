One injured, one dead after separate boating incidents at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - One woman was left with serious injuries and one man was pronounced dead within hours of each other at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports around 3 p.m. two boats collided, and both occupants of one boat to fell into the water. The driver of the other boat then hit one of the occupants in the water.

The 20-year-old female was transported to Lake Regional Hospital, then by air to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

About 3 hours later, around 6 p.m. troopers responded another incident, resulting in the death of Thomas Moore, 59, of St. Louis.

According to the crash report, Moore was following a family member's boat. A family member noticed the boat was adrift with no rider. Moore was then found face down in the water, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

ABC17 News reached out to MSHP for more information but have not heard back.