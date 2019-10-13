One killed, four injured after head-on crash in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A vehicle collision on Route U in Cooper County killed one man and injured four others Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Crash report, Michael Kendrick, 42, was driving with Melissa Kendrick, 40, and two children ages 7 and 14. Around 10 a.m., Haven Pennington, 19, of Prairie Home, MO, crossed the center of the roadway and struck Kendrick's vehicle head on.

Michael Kendrick was pronounced dead on the scene, and Pennington was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries by MU Aircare.

Melissa Kendrick and one child sustained serious injuries, while the other child had moderate injuries. All three were taken to University Hospital by ambulance.

This is the MSHP Troop F's second fatal crash in October and 51st for 2019.