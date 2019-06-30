One killed in crash on Lake of the Woods

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police responded to a deadly vehicle rollover on Lake of the Woods Road.

Police blocked traffic on Lake of the Woods near Lakeland Drive for several hours while investigating the cause of the crash.

Medical examiners arrived on the scene and took photos before a tow truck took the vehicle and deputies cleared the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including the Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Boone County Fire Protection District.

The vehicle is severely damaged. Deputies took photos of the vehicle and the surrounding area.

ABC 17 News will update this developing story with new information.