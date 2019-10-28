SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

One lane of Highway 63 closed throughout week for bridge repair

The work is scheduled to finish Friday

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 07:13 AM CDT

Highway 63 road work

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Department of Transportation crews closed one lane of northbound U.S. Highway 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia on Sunday to fix a bridge joint.

Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, the driving lane of the Highway 63 bridge over I-70 will close to traffic so crews can repair a bridge joint.

Once those repairs are finished, crews will close the passing lane.

MoDOT said in a news release that the repairs will be finished by Friday, weather permitting.

Mary Ratliff lives in Columbia. She said drivers should expect delays due to the work on the bridge, but she is happy the repair is being made. 

"I think that it is good that we are getting on ours in time. I think infrastructure is important," Ratliff said. 

She said it may be difficult for some people to avoid the area.

"It's, you know, very difficult to avoid that area. But I think if I could give any advice to them, it's just that know when you move to those areas that you're going to have some delays and to be patient," she said.

She referenced the recent work on the bridge at the AC exit and said that project caused delays but was worth the wait.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Winter dives into mid-MO this week

    Winter dives into mid-MO this week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos