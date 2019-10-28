One lane of Highway 63 closed throughout week for bridge repair

Highway 63 road work

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Department of Transportation crews closed one lane of northbound U.S. Highway 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia on Sunday to fix a bridge joint.

Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, the driving lane of the Highway 63 bridge over I-70 will close to traffic so crews can repair a bridge joint.

Once those repairs are finished, crews will close the passing lane.

MoDOT said in a news release that the repairs will be finished by Friday, weather permitting.

Mary Ratliff lives in Columbia. She said drivers should expect delays due to the work on the bridge, but she is happy the repair is being made.

"I think that it is good that we are getting on ours in time. I think infrastructure is important," Ratliff said.

She said it may be difficult for some people to avoid the area.

"It's, you know, very difficult to avoid that area. But I think if I could give any advice to them, it's just that know when you move to those areas that you're going to have some delays and to be patient," she said.

She referenced the recent work on the bridge at the AC exit and said that project caused delays but was worth the wait.