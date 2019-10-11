One man at large after early morning chase in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are looking for a man involved in a police chase early Friday.

Boone County sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a white Ford truck at 2:30 a.m. Friday near Mexico Gravel Road but the car sped away, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies say the driver had several traffic violations.

Deputies and Columbia police officers chased the truck to a church just off of Ballenger Lane, where the driver drove the car into the grass behind the building, according to the sheriff's department. The driver got away on foot and has not been located.

Law enforcement officers spoke with passengers in the truck to get more information, but none of the passengers were arrested.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here