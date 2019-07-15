One man in custody after police chase in stolen vehicle

ROSEBUD, Mo. - Deputies arrested 21-year-old Ashton Cook, of Bland after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle.

At around 12:43 p.m. July 11, Sheriff John Romanus and a deputy from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen GMC Sierra at the intersection of Highway T and Hafertafe Road. The driver sped away.

After the chase began, a deputy from the Sheriff's Office used spike strips on the truck, flattening on tire.

Around 1:10 p.m., a deputy from the Sheriff's Office crashed into another vehicle because of the dust coming from the stolen vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.

Just a few minutes after that crash, the driver of the stolen truck turned down a private drive and drove through a barbed wire fence and into a pasture before crashing into a ravine.

The driver then fled on foot. Law enforcement called off a manhunt for the suspect several hours later because of the heat.

Citizens later reported seeing someone who matched the description of the driver on Niewald Road. Deputies then took Cook into custody.

He was arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges and was taken to the Crawford County Jail pending the issuance of warrants.

Several departments responded to the incident including the Rosebud Police Department, Gasconade County Sheriff's Office, Owensville Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Only the Rosebud Police Department and Gasconade County Sheriff's Office took part in the chase.