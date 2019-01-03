SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

One person arrested after Boone County crash

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 09:33 PM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 09:35 PM CST

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - One person was arrested after a crash in Boone County on Wednesday night.

The collision happened before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pin Oak Boulevard, near St. Charles Road.

A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken into custody after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

ABC 17 News is working to confirm why the person was arrested.

According to online dispatch records, the Boone County Fire Protection District was also dispatched to the scene.

