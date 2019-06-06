One person hospitalized after crashing into light pole on Providence Road

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing a car into a light pole.

Columbia Police responded to the 300 block of North Providence Road just after 2 a.m. after reports of a driver being thrown from a vehicle.

First responders said the victim was taken to a hospital. Police say they don't know the extent of the driver's injuries.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the crash.

Portions of Providence Road near Douglass Park were closed while police investigated.