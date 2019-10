BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - One person is in the hospital after a wreck on Old Plank Road.

Boone County firefighters say the truck was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. It has since been put out.

The Boone County Fire Protection District said the road is closed indefinitely until the truck is moved from the road.



Firefighters said a pickup truck crashed and caught on fire. When firefighters arrived, it was lying in the middle of the road.