One person killed or injured every 12 minutes last Labor Day weekend

Highway patrol urges drivers to use caution

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 12:38 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 12:38 PM CDT

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing to advise motorists to drive responsible as the Labor Day holiday counting period enters its final hours.

The 2018 counting period for Labor Day holiday started at 6 p.m., Friday and will end at 11:59 p.m. Monday. 

Patrol stats show 11 people died and 265 were injured in the 941 crashes over the 2017 Labor Day holiday weekend. That means one person was killed or injured every 12.4 minutes, according to the patrol. 

Fifteen people died in Labor Day weekend traffic crashes in  2016 and 10 were killed in 2015.

MSHP had investigated 299 traffic crashes during the 2016 holiday weekend.

