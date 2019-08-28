SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

One still in serious condition after crash south of Columbia

Near South Route K and William Smith Place

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 08:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:25 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - One person was in serious condition, and one person was in fair condition Wednesday morning after a Tuesday crash on south Route K and William Smith Place.

The crash happened Tuesday evening after one vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Gregory D. Haynes, 41, of Columbia, and Sarah F. Perry, 61, of Columbia,  were both driving the vehicles and were seriously hurt. 

A spokesman with the Boone County Fire Protection District said first responders had to extricate both drivers after the head-on collision. 

Both people were sent to the hospital. Haynes was in fair condition Wednesday morning, and Perry was in serious condition, according to a University of Missouri Health Care spokeswoman. 

Boone County Fire Protection District, Columbia firefighters, two ambulances, state troopers and Columbia police were on scene. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Beautiful weather sticks around

    Beautiful weather sticks around

Recommended Stories

Top Videos