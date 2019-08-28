One still in serious condition after crash south of Columbia

S route K & William Smith pl., 08272019

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - One person was in serious condition, and one person was in fair condition Wednesday morning after a Tuesday crash on south Route K and William Smith Place.

The crash happened Tuesday evening after one vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Gregory D. Haynes, 41, of Columbia, and Sarah F. Perry, 61, of Columbia, were both driving the vehicles and were seriously hurt.

A spokesman with the Boone County Fire Protection District said first responders had to extricate both drivers after the head-on collision.

Both people were sent to the hospital. Haynes was in fair condition Wednesday morning, and Perry was in serious condition, according to a University of Missouri Health Care spokeswoman.

Boone County Fire Protection District, Columbia firefighters, two ambulances, state troopers and Columbia police were on scene.

