One woman dies in downtown Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. - One woman is dead and another has life-threatening injuries. The two women were hit just after midnight Saturday on Ash Street near Eighth Street by a vehicle.
Columbia police said Patricia F. Beasley, 25, and Katie S. Paul, 25, were walking north on Eighth and crossing Ash when they were hit by a vehicle, driven by Kelsey T. Stephens, 25.
Beasley and Paul were taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Paul died shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Beasley was in critical condition Sunday morning.
Police are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.