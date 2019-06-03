One woman dies in downtown Columbia crash

Photo courtesy of Naif Bartlett

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One woman is dead and another has life-threatening injuries. The two women were hit just after midnight Saturday on Ash Street near Eighth Street by a vehicle.

Columbia police said Patricia F. Beasley, 25, and Katie S. Paul, 25, were walking north on Eighth and crossing Ash when they were hit by a vehicle, driven by Kelsey T. Stephens, 25.

Beasley and Paul were taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paul died shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Beasley was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.