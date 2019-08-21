Opening statements begin in Columbia arson trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Day three of the trial of a Columbia man charged with arson began Wednesday morning with opening statements from both prosecutor and the defense.

Mehrdad Fotoohighiam was charged with first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but his trial this week is only on the arson charge.

Judge Steven Russell Ohmer, a visiting judge from St. Louis, is conducting the trial in Boone County.

The 12 jurors and 6 alternates were selected Tuesday from a pool of 107 gathered from Boone County.

Judge Ohmer said the trial could last well into next week.

Fotoohighiam is accused of paying an employee $500 in December 2014 to set fire to Marcia Green's home. A jury acquitted the employee, James Hall, in July 2018. Green was awarded more than $2.75 million in a civil case last September for her injuries and damage to her property.

Fotoohighiam was charged in December 2017 with murder conspiracy and attempted murder on accusation that he offered inmates at the Boone County Jail money to kill two people, including a circuit judge. It's not clear when the trial on the other two counts will take place.

