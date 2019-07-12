Opposition forms against plans to rezone corner on West Broadway

Group organizing against rezoning of property on West Broadway

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A group has created a petition against a proposed plan to rezone the corner of West Broadway and West Boulevard.

A local doctor, Mohammad Jarbou, owns 917 W. Broadway, 919 W. Broadway and 14 N. West Blvd. and has a plan to level the houses and turn the lot into a medical clinic with a 40-car parking lot.

The intersection of West Broadway and West Boulevard already has two businesses across the street and kitty-corner from the property Jarbou is hoping to rezone.

A homeowner on West Broadway, Sharon Jones, is one of the organizers of the group Save Historic Broadway.

"This area is beautiful," Jones said. "Why would be take down one of the most beautiful areas of Columbia and replace it with modern business structures instead of more affordable housing?"

The group's Facebook page has over 250 members, and have started a petition, which already has 300 signatures. The group's goal is 500 signatures.

Now that the opposition is organizing, Planning and Zoning commissioner Michael MacMann said it could be an uphill battle for the property owner.

"When a neighborhood is well organized and present their case with passion and knowledge, they stand a fairly good chance of getting what they wish," MacMann said.

MacMann said the Planning and Zoning Commission is planning on talking about the proposal July 18 at its meeting.

ABC 17 News tried to get in contact with Jarbou but couldn't get in touch.