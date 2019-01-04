Organization asks Camden County officials to remove religious depictions

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - The Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter to Camden County regarding two religious depictions allegedly on display in the Camden County courthouse.

According to the Wisconsin based organization, it took issue with a bible verse and a painting of a cross. The organization told ABC 17 News Thursday it learned county officials moved the bible verse into a private office.

The foundation said it is glad that item was moved, but its position on the painting remains unchanged.

"This is not the real '9/11 cross' that once stood at Ground Zero and therefore any court case governing the constitutionality of that specific historical artifact is inapplicable," Colin McNamara said. "As things stand, all that we have here is a Latin cross hung on the wall of a County Clerk’s office by order of the County government, nothing more."

ABC 17 News contacted the Camden County commission Thursday for a comment, but did not hear back.

KY3 reports the Camden County Commission said it will bring up the topic during a meeting Tuesday morning and is encouraging the public to attend.