Organizers cancel Salute to Veterans Airshow

Salute to Veterans canceled

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Organizers for the Salute to Veterans Airshow canceled the event set for this weekend as flooding from the Missouri River threatens the airport.

"That was our location and you can’t really have an air show on top of some water," said spokeswoman Jessica Houston.

The announcement came Tuesday morning, and a Houston said the Jefferson City Memorial Airport was already evacuated.

On Tuesday night, pilots were flying planes off the airfield in preparation for the flooding.

The event will be "impossible" to have as the river is expected to crest 2 feet past major flood stage on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said.

This cancellation includes both days, Saturday and Sunday, along with all surrounding events including the Old Soldier's Show, Media Day, and the Honored Guests Banquet.

Organizers have to talk with both performers and sponsors of the events in order to find out how much money they could recover.

"There's definitely been a lot of work and dollars and time that has been spent for our volunteers and our supporters," said Houston.

Each conversation will be unique, but Houston wasn't sure what they would be able to get back financially because they've never had to do this before.

She said there may be cancellation fees or they may be able to get performers to agree to commit to next year for the original 2019 price.

"Luckily we're able to get the word out soon enough so that no one has actually flown their plane here yet or anything like that and spent gas," Houston said. "I think that's why we have to make these decisions early."

Monday's parade is still on until further notice, which is handled by Jefferson City.

"Hopefully we'll be able to that, rain or shine," said Houston. "We've got veterans who have fought in much worse conditions for us so we're hoping people will still come out and wave a flag and say thank you for them on Memorial Day weekend"

This was the first year the airshow was set to be held in Jefferson City. It was previously held at Columbia Regional Airport but was moved due to construction.