Organizers prepare for weekend of anti-violence activities

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia community members are gearing up for a weekend of anti-violence activities.

Following a deadly month of violence in Columbia, five ex-convicts said they are hoping to help people avoid lives of crime. The ex-convicts are planning to speak at Douglass High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event is called Time to E.A.T. (Experience as Teachers).

"To me, when you have a disconnect between children and positive mentors, between teenagers and positive mentors, it opens up for other influences to be able to come in and steer them the wrong way," said E.A.T. member Mataka Askari.

Another event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a community activist, people are planning to gather on Rice Road for a block party. The location has been the scene of several recent shootings in Columbia.

Organizers said they want people involved in the shootings to know "the whole town is watching."