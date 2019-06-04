SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Osage River closed to recreational boating

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:10 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:10 PM CDT

The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed the Osage River to recreational boating Tuesday.

According to a news release, the river will be closed to boaters from the Missouri River to Bagnell Dam because of deteriorating safety conditions due to flooding.

The closure is expected to help prevent further property damage, officials said.

According to the news release, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol Division has been closely monitoring the river and determined conditions are no longer safe due to the strong current and excessive debris.

Officials said the closure will remain in effect until further notice.

