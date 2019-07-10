Osage River open to recreational boating

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The entire Osage River is now open to recreational boating. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reopened the last section of the river from the Missouri River to Lock and Dam 1 on Tuesday.

The last stretch of the river was closed due to high water.

Previously, the Osage River had been closed from the Missouri River to the Bagnell Dam.

Other sections of the river opened in stages. On June 10, the Osage reopened from the Route B bridge in St. Thomas, Missouri, to the Bagnell Dam. On June 21, it reopened from Lock and Dam 1 to St. Thomas, Mo.

According to a press release, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol Division determined the water level had dropped to a level safe for recreational traffic.

The Highway Patrol is still warning boaters to avoid making wakes in areas with high water, and said boaters should be on the lookout for floating debris.