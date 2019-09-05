Parents of hazing victims speak to Mizzou Greek Life members

Mizzou hazing prevention

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The parents of two men who died while participating in fraternity pledging activities spoke about the dangers of hazing Wednesday.

The MU Interfraternity Council announced that the event was held at Mizzou Arena.

Tonight, we are honored to host Evelyn Piazza and Rae Ann Gruver from the Anti-Hazing Coalition. At 6 PM in Mizzou Arena, they will speak on the dangers of hazing and how to prevent it. All are welcome to come.https://t.co/StNVE0nwq3 — Mizzou IFC (@MizzouIFC) September 4, 2019

The featured speakers were Evelyn Piazza and Rae Ann Gruver of the Anti-Hazing Coalition. They are mothers whose sons died while pledging fraternities at Pennsylvania State University and Louisiana State University, respectively.

Media representative were not allowed to film the event.

"It’s an extremely impactful and powerful presentation," said Matthew Eblen, president of MU's Interfraternity Council." It really puts a face and emotion behind something that sometimes can come off as just statistics."

On Sunday, disciplinary probation was lifted for three fraternities and one sorority. Four fraternities remain on probation, and five are suspended until as late as spring of 2022.

For the full list of MU's Greek organizations and their current standing, click here.

In April, the university's Fraternity and Sorority Life Advisory Board completed a report with recommendation on how to improve Greek life. Several suggestions revolve around hazing prevention and preventing alcohol abuse.

Eblen said those recommendations are actively being implemented, including one suggestion to shorten the initiation, or pledging, process for fraternities.

"You see a lot of chapters doing that themselves," Eblen said. "especially with their national organizations."

Two MU freshmen waiting outside of Wednesday's event told ABC 17 News they are not concerned about hazing from their fraternity.

"I think a lot of the fraternities on campus don’t support hazing in any way," Jay Cremer said.

Brock Evans added, "Mizzou’s done a pretty good job and the IFC, themselves, with the no-hazing policy. Every frat I visited said, you know, 'there’s a no hazing policy here.'"